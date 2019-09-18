Home

Michael P Glinsky Funeral Home Inc
129 Grant St
Olyphant, PA 18447
(570) 489-5661
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Michael P. Glinsky Funeral Home
129 Grant St
Olyphant, PA
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
SS. Cyril and Methodius Church
River Street
Olyphant, PA
Joseph Kleszyk Obituary
Joseph Kleszyk, Olyphant, died Saturday at Allied Hospice, Scranton. His wife, the former Eleanor Hynak, died in 2016. The couple was married for 58 years.

Born in Shickshinny, son of the late Ludwick and Frances Dzikowaki Kleszyk, he was a graduate of Harford High School. A lifelong bricklayer, he worked in a quarry and was a member of Bricklayer and Trowel Trades Union international. He was a member of SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, Olyphant. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed gardening. He was a United States Army veteran.

Surviving are nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; cousins and several godchildren.

He was also preceded in death by brothers, Walter and Edward; and a sister, Sophie Sterling.

The funeral will be Friday from the Michael P. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 129 Grant St., Olyphant, with Mass at 10 a.m. in SS. Cyril and Methodius Church, River Street, Olyphant. Interment, SS. Cyril and Methodius Cemetery, Peckville.

Friends may call Friday, 9 until service time at the funeral home. Please visit www.glinskyfuneralhome.com for more information.

Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 18, 2019
