Mr. Joseph Long, 83, of Duryea, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Joseph M. and Mary Etta Miner Long. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1953 to 1973. Before his retirement, he was employed by Schott Optical, Duryea, and Sandvik, Waverly. In addition to working for Schott and Sandvik, Joseph was employed by the Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc. for many years.
Joseph was a member of Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Duryea.
He was a member of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Marine Corps League, Purple Heart, Black Sheep, Sandvik Steel Retirees and the American Legion Post 585, Duryea.
Joseph was an all-around good guy, always willing to help anyone who may need it. He always tried to make everyone happy, especially his wife. He enjoyed spending time with his family, was a friend to everyone and enjoyed bowling at Elko's, Dupont.
He was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Tucker; brother, Bob Long; and twin brothers, Donny and David Long.
He and his wife, the former Mary Jo Butler, celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary this past February.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son, Andrew Long and his wife, Nancy, of New Windsor, New York; daughters, Michele Denicola of Duryea and Mary Margaret Mazzaccaro and her husband, Patrick, of Duryea; daughter-in-law, Andrea Petito Long of Dunmore; granddaughters, Gabriele Long and her fiancè, Patrick Hilson; Lauren McCormack and her husband, Adam; Kelly Eltora and her husband, Austin; and Brianna Mazzaccaro; grandsons, Andrew Long, Larry Denicola, Eric Denicola and Aaron Denicola; great-grandchildren, Connor, Claire and Lucy McCormack; brother, Eugene Long and his wife, Bonnie, of Florida; sister, Mary Elizabeth Bolton of Melbourne, Florida; aunt, Ida Mae Wall of Dalton; nieces and nephews; and his faithful and loving furry companions, Lola and Gus.
The funeral will be held Friday, Dec. 20, at 9 a.m. from the Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea, with the Rev. John Polednak officiating. Interment will be in Fort Indiantown Gap. A viewing will be held on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. The American Legion Post 585, Duryea, will conduct military services on Thursday at 7 p.m. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity. To leave an online condolence for Joseph's family, please visit the funeral home website, www.piontekfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 18, 2019