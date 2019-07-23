Joseph M. Borgia of Scranton passed away Sunday at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit, Dunmore, after an illness, with his loving family by his side. His wife of 72 years is the former Amelia "Millie" Novack.



Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Frank and Raffaella "Fannie" Nardella Borgia. He was a proud World War II veteran of the United States Navy. Before his retirement, he served for many years with the U.S. Postal Service.



He was a longtime member of St. Anthony of Padua Church, now Mary, Mother of God Parish.



Joe was an avid New York Yankees fan and enjoyed going to the casinos, but most of all he loved his entire family and enjoyed spending time with all of them. He was loved and will be missed by all.



Also surviving are his children, Joseph and wife, Julia; Betty Jo and husband, Evan Lewis; James and wife, Elaine, all of Scranton; Gary and fiancée, Sharon Byrne, Clarks Summit; Greg and fiancée, Heidi Gathany, Dalton; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; four brothers, Frank, Samuel, James and Ralph; several nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Theresa; and five brothers, Anthony, Charles, Louis, John and Michael.



The funeral will be Thursday with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Mary, Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church.



Family and friends may pay their respects Thursday starting at 9 until the time of the Mass. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive 7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave. Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.





Published in Scranton Times on July 23, 2019