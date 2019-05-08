Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph M. Dougherty. View Sign Service Information Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home 318 East Drinker Street Dunmore , PA 18512 (570)-343-6013 Send Flowers Obituary

On Monday our cherished dad, Joseph Michael Dougherty, 85, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving children and grandchildren while holding his devoted wife Margaret's hand. His brother-in-law and lifelong friend, Anthony Laboranti, was also at his bedside at the time of his passing. He and his wife, the former Margaret M. Laboranti, celebrated 61 years of marriage on April 30.



Born at Mercy Hospital on Dec. 10, 1933, he was the youngest son of the late Edward A. and Irene Kern Dougherty, whom his admiration and love for never wavered. Having grown up in the Pine Brook neighborhood of Scranton, he felt extremely blessed to share his childhood with his brothers, the Most Rev. Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus John M. Dougherty and the late Edward A. Dougherty, M.D., and late cousins, Joseph McGowan (Joan), Robert and Richard Armstrong (Carolyn), who were like brothers to him and he could not imagine life without them.



He was a graduate of St. Paul's High School class of 1951 and attended the University of Detroit and the University of Scranton. He was a member of St. Paul's Parish. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. Prior to retirement, he was the third-generation owner and sole proprietor of Dougherty's Restaurant. He served as the 13th Ward committee chairman for the Democratic Party. In 2015, he served as the honorary grand marshal for the St. Patrick's Day Parade. Both he and his wife were honored by the Sisters of the IHM, receiving the IHM Spirit Award. He was a loyal Detroit Tigers fan and belonged to the Hannon's Bar Golf League.



They raised 12 children whom he adored, Mary, Bernadette Adcroft (Robert), Patricia LaTorre (Joseph), Christine Jones (Kevin), Kathleen Barstow (Robert), Ann, Joseph (Kim), John (Colleen), Edward (Dawn), Peggy Piccotti (Eric), Ellen and Therese Walker (Kevin).



He will be missed dearly by the love of his life, Margaret, 12 children and spouses, 26 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, whom he will be forever remembered by as Papa Joe; also numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



He was also preceded in death by his grandson, Robert Hamilton Barstow II.



He is survived by his sisters-in-law, Sally Dougherty and Jean Stanko; brothers-in-law, Anthony Laboranti (Carol), Frank Laboranti (Maryellen) and Joseph Laboranti.



His family would like to thank the entire staff at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, especially his cousin, Mary Hoban; nurses, Maureen, Megan, Lois, Angela, Katherine and Mary; and daughter-in-law, Colleen Dougherty, NP, for her devoted love and care as his primary care provider.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Church, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton, to be celebrated by his brother, Bishop John M. Dougherty. Interment with military honors will take place at the Cathedral Cemetery.



Friends may call Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Sidney R. DeSantis, supervisor, 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. All friends attending the funeral are asked to go directly to the church.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Ann Basilica, 1250 St. Ann's St., Scranton; or St. Paul's Parish, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton. To send an online condolence, visit





On Monday our cherished dad, Joseph Michael Dougherty, 85, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving children and grandchildren while holding his devoted wife Margaret's hand. His brother-in-law and lifelong friend, Anthony Laboranti, was also at his bedside at the time of his passing. He and his wife, the former Margaret M. Laboranti, celebrated 61 years of marriage on April 30.Born at Mercy Hospital on Dec. 10, 1933, he was the youngest son of the late Edward A. and Irene Kern Dougherty, whom his admiration and love for never wavered. Having grown up in the Pine Brook neighborhood of Scranton, he felt extremely blessed to share his childhood with his brothers, the Most Rev. Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus John M. Dougherty and the late Edward A. Dougherty, M.D., and late cousins, Joseph McGowan (Joan), Robert and Richard Armstrong (Carolyn), who were like brothers to him and he could not imagine life without them.He was a graduate of St. Paul's High School class of 1951 and attended the University of Detroit and the University of Scranton. He was a member of St. Paul's Parish. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. Prior to retirement, he was the third-generation owner and sole proprietor of Dougherty's Restaurant. He served as the 13th Ward committee chairman for the Democratic Party. In 2015, he served as the honorary grand marshal for the St. Patrick's Day Parade. Both he and his wife were honored by the Sisters of the IHM, receiving the IHM Spirit Award. He was a loyal Detroit Tigers fan and belonged to the Hannon's Bar Golf League.They raised 12 children whom he adored, Mary, Bernadette Adcroft (Robert), Patricia LaTorre (Joseph), Christine Jones (Kevin), Kathleen Barstow (Robert), Ann, Joseph (Kim), John (Colleen), Edward (Dawn), Peggy Piccotti (Eric), Ellen and Therese Walker (Kevin).He will be missed dearly by the love of his life, Margaret, 12 children and spouses, 26 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, whom he will be forever remembered by as Papa Joe; also numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.He was also preceded in death by his grandson, Robert Hamilton Barstow II.He is survived by his sisters-in-law, Sally Dougherty and Jean Stanko; brothers-in-law, Anthony Laboranti (Carol), Frank Laboranti (Maryellen) and Joseph Laboranti.His family would like to thank the entire staff at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, especially his cousin, Mary Hoban; nurses, Maureen, Megan, Lois, Angela, Katherine and Mary; and daughter-in-law, Colleen Dougherty, NP, for her devoted love and care as his primary care provider.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Church, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton, to be celebrated by his brother, Bishop John M. Dougherty. Interment with military honors will take place at the Cathedral Cemetery.Friends may call Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Sidney R. DeSantis, supervisor, 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. All friends attending the funeral are asked to go directly to the church.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Ann Basilica, 1250 St. Ann's St., Scranton; or St. Paul's Parish, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton. To send an online condolence, visit www.NEPAfuneralhome.com or the funeral home Facebook page. Published in Scranton Times on May 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close