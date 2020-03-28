|
Joseph M. Houser, 53, of Archbald, died Thursday at home after a lengthy battle with kidney cancer. He was the husband of Cindy Wagner Houser. They celebrated 28 years of marriage on April 5, 2019.
Born in Altoona, he was a son of Donald Houser, Archbald; and the late Joan Cummings Houser, who died Feb. 1, 2010. He was a graduate of Valley View High School, class of 1985, and a member of Christ the King Parish. He was currently employed at COLTS and previously at Specialty Records.
Joe enjoyed hunting, fishing, Notre Dame football, NASCAR and all outdoor activity. He would do anything for anyone. His family and dogs, Chloe, Peanut and Hayley, were his life's passion.
Surviving are daughters, Rebecca Houser and companion, Dan Schlasta, Westminster, Md.; and Amber Houser, Archbald; stepson, Scott Wagner, Old Forge; grandson, Elijah Wagner; brothers, Thomas and wife, Jeanine, Jermyn; and Michael and companion, Lynn Cicero, Jessup; sister, Mary Kay Eisele and husband, Christopher, Old Forge; nieces and nephews.
Also preceding him in death were a brother, Donald and wife, Jean Marie Houser.
The family wants to thank his extended family at COLTS for their support throughout Joe's illness and Traditional Home Health and Hospice for their compassion.
A memorial service and family gathering will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by the Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home, 420 Church St., Archbald. To leave a condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 28, 2020