Joe Madus, 71, Newton Twp., died on Tuesday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. He is survived by his wife, Elaine Sydor Madus. The couple would have celebrated their 42nd wedding anniversary in June.
Born in West Scranton, he was the son of the late John and Wanda Nieminski Madus. He was a 1966 graduate of West Scranton High School. He enlisted in the United States Army the following year and served in Vietnam. On returning home, he embarked on a career in auto body repair. He was the owner and operator of Joe Madus Body Shop for more than 40 years in Taylor. He was a member of Our Lady of the Snows/Church of St. Benedict.
Joe enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends, taking numerous fishing trips to "Priest Lake" in Maniwaki, Canada. He was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan, and enjoyed Sunday dinners, a cold beer and playing the daily lotto at the Schultzville Deli. Joe was a devoted husband and father, and the best brother, cousin, uncle, brother-in-law, neighbor and friend. He will be deeply missed by all.
Joe is also survived by his son, Joseph Madus Jr. and fiancée, Jennifer Twist; and his daughter, Ashley Madus, all of Newton Twp.; two brothers, John Madus and wife, Sandy, and Paul Madus and wife, Elaine, all of Florida; several nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Bernard and Michael Madus; in-laws, Stefan and Ewanna Sydor; and many close friends.
A private graveside service will be held in Hickory Grove Cemetery, at the convenience of the family, officiated by Monsignor Peter Madus and Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn. A memorial Mass of Remembrance will be celebrated and military honors accorded, at a time and place to be announced, when the present COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton. Condolences may be left on the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 19, 2020