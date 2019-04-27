Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Matthew Comerford. View Sign Service Information Eugene A Cusick Funeral Home 217 Jefferson Ave Scranton , PA 18503 (570)-342-3191 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Matthew Comerford, of Moscow, Pa., passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, at 10:25 p.m., after a battle with stage IV lung cancer. He is survived by his husband, Gregory Lee Parker. They were married on June 25, 2018, but have been in a committed relationship for over 15 years.



Joe was born in Scranton, Pa., to the late Michael B. Comerford and Joan Conway Comerford. He is also survived by his daughter, Leila M. Kaczmarek and her husband, Brendan Kaczmarek, Allentown, Pa. Joe is survived by his eight brothers and sisters, Michael Comerford and his wife, Nancy, Dunmore, Pa.; Mary Padden, Macungie, Pa.; Ellen Notz and her husband, Joseph Notz, Seminole, Fla.; William Comerford, Eagle, Colo.; Joan Walsh, Tunkhannock, Pa.; John Comerford and his wife, Lydia, Williamsport, Pa.; Mari Lynch, Moscow, Pa.; and Patrick Comerford and his wife, Brigid, Thousand Oaks, Calif. Joe was a beloved uncle and great-uncle to his many nieces and nephews.



Joe had three major loves in his life: his work, his music and, most of all, his family. Joe was a salesman for the last several years at Cadden Bros. Moving and Storage Co. in Olyphant, Pa. Music was a central theme for most of his lived life, and he was known to slip CDs of treasured classics and new, up-and-coming hits into your car. When it came to his family, Joe loved attending yearly beach vacations, weddings and Christmas days with his large family. Joe was happiest when he was sitting on the beach with a cool drink in hand and toes in the sand.



Joe and his spouse, Gregory Lee, would like to send a special message of thanks to the nursing staff and doctors at Geisinger Community Medical Center for their exemplary service and care during his stay at the hospital.



In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to St. Joseph's Center - Adult Day Services.



A celebration of Joe's life will take place Friday, May 3, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Eugene Cusick Funeral Home, 217 Jefferson Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.

Joseph Matthew Comerford, of Moscow, Pa., passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, at 10:25 p.m., after a battle with stage IV lung cancer. He is survived by his husband, Gregory Lee Parker. They were married on June 25, 2018, but have been in a committed relationship for over 15 years.Joe was born in Scranton, Pa., to the late Michael B. Comerford and Joan Conway Comerford. He is also survived by his daughter, Leila M. Kaczmarek and her husband, Brendan Kaczmarek, Allentown, Pa. Joe is survived by his eight brothers and sisters, Michael Comerford and his wife, Nancy, Dunmore, Pa.; Mary Padden, Macungie, Pa.; Ellen Notz and her husband, Joseph Notz, Seminole, Fla.; William Comerford, Eagle, Colo.; Joan Walsh, Tunkhannock, Pa.; John Comerford and his wife, Lydia, Williamsport, Pa.; Mari Lynch, Moscow, Pa.; and Patrick Comerford and his wife, Brigid, Thousand Oaks, Calif. Joe was a beloved uncle and great-uncle to his many nieces and nephews.Joe had three major loves in his life: his work, his music and, most of all, his family. Joe was a salesman for the last several years at Cadden Bros. Moving and Storage Co. in Olyphant, Pa. Music was a central theme for most of his lived life, and he was known to slip CDs of treasured classics and new, up-and-coming hits into your car. When it came to his family, Joe loved attending yearly beach vacations, weddings and Christmas days with his large family. Joe was happiest when he was sitting on the beach with a cool drink in hand and toes in the sand.Joe and his spouse, Gregory Lee, would like to send a special message of thanks to the nursing staff and doctors at Geisinger Community Medical Center for their exemplary service and care during his stay at the hospital.In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to St. Joseph's Center - Adult Day Services.A celebration of Joe's life will take place Friday, May 3, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Eugene Cusick Funeral Home, 217 Jefferson Ave., Scranton, PA 18503. Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close