Joseph McLaughlin, 78, of Dunmore, passed away peacefully after an illness. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, the former Virginia Lennox. Joseph was born in Scranton to the late Joseph and Margaret McDermert McLaughlin.
Joseph served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam era and was stationed in California.
He is survived by his son, Michael; two sisters, Mary Janeski and Marjorie Angerson; two granddaughters, Stephanie Gursky and husband, Mitch; and Danielle McAfee and husband, Charlie; one grandson, Michael; four great-grandchildren, Mark, Charlie and Connor McAfee, and Colton Gursky; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Joseph was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Debbie.
The funeral arrangements will be private at the request of the family. The arrangements have been entrusted to the Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 8, 2019