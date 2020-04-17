Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home, Inc.
55 Lincoln Avenue
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-2710
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph McLaughlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph McLaughlin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph McLaughlin Obituary
Joseph Mc­­Laugh­lin, 75, of Carbondale, died Wednesday at Wayne Memorial Hospital, Honesdale. His wife is the former Mary Edmunds; the couple had been married for 51 years.

Born in Carbondale, son of the late John and Anna Natichak McLaughlin, he was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church and a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, class of 1964, both of Carbondale. He was a veteran of the Pennsylvania National Guard. Joe was previously employed with the Heavy & Highway Construction Workers Union, Local 158 and, prior to retirement, he was employed by the former AGC Glass Co., Carbondale. Joe was a kind and easygoing person who never had anything bad to say. He was a hunter and an avid fisherman. He enjoyed woodworking, with his projects ranging from making tables to decorations for the holidays.

Also surviving are a daughter, Lori McLaughlin, Carbondale; two sisters, Patricia Horan and husband, Bill, Conyngham; and Barbara Lutchko and husband, Walter, West Milford, N.J.; a brother, Jack McLaughlin, Carbondale; several nieces and nephews; and his best buds, his dogs, Louie and Daisey.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, James McLaughlin.

Due to current public health policy, private funeral services will be held with interment in Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale.

In memory of Joe, the family asks that you perform a random act of kindness.

To leave online condolences, visit the funeral home website.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -