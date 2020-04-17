|
|
Joseph McLaughlin, 75, of Carbondale, died Wednesday at Wayne Memorial Hospital, Honesdale. His wife is the former Mary Edmunds; the couple had been married for 51 years.
Born in Carbondale, son of the late John and Anna Natichak McLaughlin, he was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church and a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, class of 1964, both of Carbondale. He was a veteran of the Pennsylvania National Guard. Joe was previously employed with the Heavy & Highway Construction Workers Union, Local 158 and, prior to retirement, he was employed by the former AGC Glass Co., Carbondale. Joe was a kind and easygoing person who never had anything bad to say. He was a hunter and an avid fisherman. He enjoyed woodworking, with his projects ranging from making tables to decorations for the holidays.
Also surviving are a daughter, Lori McLaughlin, Carbondale; two sisters, Patricia Horan and husband, Bill, Conyngham; and Barbara Lutchko and husband, Walter, West Milford, N.J.; a brother, Jack McLaughlin, Carbondale; several nieces and nephews; and his best buds, his dogs, Louie and Daisey.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, James McLaughlin.
Due to current public health policy, private funeral services will be held with interment in Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale.
In memory of Joe, the family asks that you perform a random act of kindness.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 17, 2020