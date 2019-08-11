|
|
Mr. Joseph Michael Begley, of Fairfax, Va., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.
Joe was born in Pittston, Pa., son of the late Walter J. and Hilda (Welsch) Begley. He was a resident of Chantilly and Vienna, Va., since 1970.
Joe is survived by his wife of 53 years, Grace (Cuellar) Begley; sons, Joseph Walter and his daughter, Delaney Catherine, Mountain Top, Pa.; Michael Christopher and wife, Anne (Jenson), and their children, Joseph Michael, Daniel John and Claire Anne, of Divide, Colo.; and Brian John, of Reston, Va.; a brother, John F. Begley and wife, Elaine (Davis), Pittston; sister-in-law, Dorothy (Wilson) Begley, Christiana, Pa.; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
He was also preceded in death by sister, Rosemarie Clarke, her husband, William F. Clarke; and nephew, William Clarke, all of Phoenixville; brother, Walter J. Begley Jr. and his first wife, Inge, Christiana, and their daughter, Cathy; and son-in-law, David Lee Czetli; and his sister, Ann C. Rehm and her husband, Michael J. Rehm, Pittston.
Joe retired from the Central Intelligence Agency's Office of Communications in November 1990. After, he worked as a communications contractor for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, in Reston, Va., for 11 years.
The family will receive friends at the Adams Green Funeral Home, Herndon, Va., on Friday, Aug. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. with Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, Aug. 17, at 11 a.m. at St. Veronica Catholic Church, 3460 Centreville Road, Chantilly, Va. Joe will be buried at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, in Annville, Pa.
The ceremony will be conducted at 1:30 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.
Joe was a member St. Veronica's Catholic Church, in Chantilly, Va. He enjoyed his family, computers, woodworking, travel and researching family genealogy. He is a peacetime veteran of the United States Army and the 109th Infantry 28th Division of the Pennsylvania National Guard.
Memorial donations may be made to the Oblates of St. Francis DeSales, 1120 Blue Ball Roadd, Childs, MD 21916; or St. Veronica's Catholic Church, 3460 Centreville Roadd, Chantilly, VA 20151.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 11, 2019