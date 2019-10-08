|
|
Joseph Michael DeFazio, 39, passed away on Oct. 5. Born July 15, 1980, he was the son of William DeFazio, Avoca, and Kathleen Farrell DeFazio, Spring Brook Twp.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Joseph and Elizabeth DeFazio; and his maternal grandparents, John and Dorothy Farrell; aunt, Sharon Farrell; and uncles, John and Thomas Farrell, all of Avoca.
Joseph is survived by his mother, Kathleen; father, William; brothers, William and Melissa DeFazio and their children, Dionna, Hope, Vincenzo, Santino and Michael, Roaring Brook Twp.; Michael and Kim DeFazio, Moosic, and Michael's daughter, Elizabeth DeFazio, Carbondale. In addition, Joseph leaves behind his aunts and uncles, Susan LaBruno, Rose Russo, Michael Farrell, Patrick and Linda Farrell, Michael "Duke" DeFazio; and numerous cousins and friends who loved him.
Joseph was a bright, handsome and fun-loving guy whose infectious smile could brighten a room. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed bringing happiness and laughter to those around him with his quick wit and lively personality. Unfortunately, Joseph also struggled with addiction.
Though his struggles are finally over and he is now at peace, the reality of Joseph's death is devastating to all who knew and loved him. No possible reason can ever justify the loss we feel. This is being disclosed, not to dishonor Joseph's memory, but to expose an illness that has taken far too many of our loved ones. If we allow shame, guilt or embarrassment to keep this disease hidden in the shadows, lives will continue to be lost. This disease is merciless.
Interment will be private but the family is planning a celebration of life that will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea. Online condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 8, 2019