|
|
Joseph Michael Evans Sr., 54, of Harding, Pa., passed away on Oct. 31 at home, with his loved ones by his side, after battling pancreatic cancer for two years.
Joseph was the son of the late LeRoy and Marie Evans of Falls Twp., Pa. He was an employee of the Tunkhannock Area School District for 18 years. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, son, uncle, godfather, grandfather (Pop-Pop) and great-grandfather. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his kids and grandchildren. He shared his love for outdoor sports with his kids, nephews, nieces and grandchildren, from fishing derbies to hunting adventures. He was a great handyman and was always there to lend a helping hand to his family and friends.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Martin J. Jordan of Harding.
He leaves behind his wife of 32 years, who he cherished so much, Debra (Debbie) Evans; his daughter, Christina Evans and companion, Frank Simko; his son, Joseph M. Evans Jr. and companion, Colleen McCloskey; grandchildren, Michael, Alena and Max; stepgrandchildren, Madonna and Melissa; great-granddaughter, Marionna; mother-in-law, Pamela Jordan; brothers, Charles (Nina), William (Cathy) and Jerry (Erika) Evans; sisters, Rose (Roy) Barr, Caroline (Dale) Keeler, Kathy Fletcher, Laurie (David) Zavrotny, Sally (Tim) Lukasewicz and Mary Donavan (Ron Jamieson); ex-brother-in-law, Paul Donavan; sisters-in-law, Tammy (Alan) Harvey and Sandra (John) Letoski; 28 nieces and nephews, including his godson Roy Barr Jr.; 46 great-nieces and great-nephews; one great-great-nephew; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends, including his lifelong best friend, Jeff Hull.
A Remembrance of His Life service will be held by pastor James Rugg on Friday, Nov. 8, at 11 a.m. at Mill City Assembly of God, 167 Mercy Lane Route 307, Dalton, Pa. Family and friends may call at that time. Arrangements are by the Paul F. Leonard Funeral Home, Pittston.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 3, 2019