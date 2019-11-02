|
Joseph "Firpo" Micknick "Papa Joe," 92, of Jessup, succumbed to injuries sustained during a recent fall. He will be greatly missed by friends, family and his community.
Born in Taylor, he was the son of the late Stephen and Mary Markovich Micknick and a graduate of Taylor High School. He served our country with the United States Army near the end of WWII. Joe worked as a machine operator for the textile industry, retiring from TP Corp., Duryea. He was a lifelong parishioner of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Taylor. He was born and raised in Taylor as a Riverside Viking. Prior to his fall, Joe lived at the Jessup Senior apartments for three years where he became a Valley View Cougar fan, talking about games and enjoying his morning coffee and newspaper with Lorraine. He loved playing cards with the ladies and boasted about his wins. It was a place he called home.
He was an avid chess player in his earlier days and looked for worthy opponents in the community and online. He was a lover of electronics, Netflix and Revello's Pizza.
He was most proud of his grandchildren who were the light of his life - he talked so proudly of each of them. He was so proud of Alisha as she went to nursing school and flourished in her new career, listening and watching as her boys conquered the football field. He always called Sean for his IT/TV questions and loved talking about his children's birthday parties and following them on Facebook. He always talked about Chrissy's big brown eyes and watched as her daughter started dance classes. He enjoyed watching Danielle's art talents blossom, and looked forward to her personal barber cuts and conversations in his apartment. He was looking forward to her upcoming art exhibit. Emily brightened his competitive spirit on the softball field, basketball court and cheer squad. He only missed a few games and was by far her biggest fan. He followed Nathan's time on the swim team and was excited to see him get ready to drive. His cultured side blossomed watching Natalie in her many dance recitals and Nutcracker performances, most recently as Clara. Whether at functions or at home, he always kept updated on their accomplishments.
When not at any of his grandchildren's activities, Joe could be found at the Railriders games where he held a season ticket since 2003 in Section 17, Row 15, Seat 1, keeping player stats on his iPad, collecting bobbleheads, drinking beer, eating Revello's pizza and chatting with seat mates.
He loved to talk about his time at Regional Cardiac Rehab, where he would spend every Tuesday and Thursday on the exercise machines for social hour.
His children, Joey, Tom and Janet, are going to miss his company and guidance terribly; in addition to their spouses, Theresa, his personal health care provider, and Andy, his personal driver, breakfast buddy and bank teller.
Surviving are two sons, Joseph Thomas, Clarks Summit; and Tom J. and wife, Theresa, Jermyn; and a daughter, Janet Yontas and husband, Andy, Archbald; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by a sister, Helen Bartko, Connecticut; and Pauline Barry and husband, Francis, Taylor, his very best friends. He was Uncle Joe to many nieces and nephews, well respected by all.
He was preceded in death by five brothers, Steve, Andy, George, Michael and John; and two sisters, Mary Mancuso and Ann Cusumano.
The Micknick Family would like to gratefully acknowledge Joe's daughter-in-law, Theresa; the Geisinger Community Medical Center trauma team, intensive care nurse, Katie, step-down unit nurses, Allison and Leah, and the staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their outpouring of compassion and comfort.
Family and friends are invited to attend Joe's funeral, which will begin Monday at 9:15 a.m. from the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed by Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Oak Street, Taylor, by the Rev. Eduard Shestak.
Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Friends may call Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m., www.semiancares.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Red Cross, 545 Jefferson Ave., Scranton, PA 18510.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 2, 2019