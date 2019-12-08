|
Joseph Mislevy, 76, of Lake Winola, died Thursday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Linda Walsh Mislevy.
Born in Scranton on May 6, 1943, he was the son of the late Alexander and Julia Macijowsky Mislevy.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughter, Kimberly Mislevy Fernandez and husband, Gustavo; sons, Joseph Jr. and wife, Robyn; Eric and Brian; brother, Paul Mislevy; grandchildren, Rachel and Jared Fernandez, and Lucas Mislevy.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Alexander, Jr.
Family and friends are invited to attend Joe's funeral service on Monday at 4 p.m. from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. A viewing will be held from 2 until the time of service. Burial will be held privately at Fairview Cemetery, Lake Winola.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 8, 2019