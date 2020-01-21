|
|
Joseph Mochan Jr., 85, of Taylor, entered eternal rest on Friday at Allied Skilled Nursing Center. His beloved wife, the former Joyce Kosenak, died Nov. 7, 1987.
Born in Taylor, he was the son of the late Joseph Sr. and Anna Yunko Mochan. Joe was a graduate of Taylor High School and furthered his education at Penn State University, where he received his electrical engineering degree. Joe retired from Lockheed Martin, where he worked for many years. He and his family resided in Vincentown, N.J., and in 2004, he returned to his hometown. Penn State and the Nittany Lions played an important part in Joe's life and he looked forward to meeting with his alumni friends to discuss small-town politics. He was a parishioner of St. George's Orthodox Church, Taylor.
He is survived by a son, Mark J., of Taylor; and a daughter, Tammy Repsher and husband, Chris, Marlton, N.J.; two grandchildren, Kaitlyn and James; a brother, Dr. Eugene and companion, Ruth Suarez; and a sister, Ann Marie Fauver and husband, Robert, Sayre; nephews and cousins.
Family and friends are invited to Joe's funeral which will be on Thursday at 10 a.m. in the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, by the Very Rev. Mark Leasure. Interment will follow in St. George's Orthodox Cemetery, Taylor.
Friends may call Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m. Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 21, 2020