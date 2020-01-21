Home

POWERED BY

Services
Semian Funeral Home
704 Union St
Taylor, PA 18517
(570) 562-3530
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Mochan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Mochan Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Mochan Jr. Obituary
Joseph Mochan Jr., 85, of Taylor, entered eternal rest on Friday at Allied Skilled Nursing Center. His beloved wife, the former Joyce Kosenak, died Nov. 7, 1987.

Born in Taylor, he was the son of the late Joseph Sr. and Anna Yunko Mochan. Joe was a graduate of Taylor High School and furthered his education at Penn State University, where he received his electrical engineering degree. Joe retired from Lockheed Martin, where he worked for many years. He and his family resided in Vincentown, N.J., and in 2004, he returned to his hometown. Penn State and the Nittany Lions played an important part in Joe's life and he looked forward to meeting with his alumni friends to discuss small-town politics. He was a parishioner of St. George's Orthodox Church, Taylor.

He is survived by a son, Mark J., of Taylor; and a daughter, Tammy Repsher and husband, Chris, Marlton, N.J.; two grandchildren, Kaitlyn and James; a brother, Dr. Eugene and companion, Ruth Suarez; and a sister, Ann Marie Fauver and husband, Robert, Sayre; nephews and cousins.

Family and friends are invited to Joe's funeral which will be on Thursday at 10 a.m. in the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, by the Very Rev. Mark Leasure. Interment will follow in St. George's Orthodox Cemetery, Taylor.

Friends may call Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m. Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -