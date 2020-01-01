|
Joseph O. Skoranski (Gimpy), 75, of Moosic, died Saturday at Geisinger Community Medical Center. His wife is the former Judith Lewis. They were happily married for 56 years, having celebrated their anniversary on June 1.
Born in Taylor, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Bartlow Skoranski. He was a graduate of Avoca High School and worked at Cascade Tissue Co. for 40 years before his retirement.
Joe was an avid sports fan, loved to bowl and golf, and hunt and fish with his brothers and family members. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his grandchildren were his life; he would do anything for them. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother.
Also surviving are two sons, Joseph and wife, Rachel, of Taylor; and Larry and wife, Shannon, of Scranton; two daughters, Tina, of Old Forge, and Brenda Zimmerman of Moosic; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Edward, of Old Forge; and a sister, Marybeth Jones of Tunkhannock.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Frank.
The funeral will be Friday at 7 p.m. from the Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor, with a service by Guy Giordano, pastor of the Slocum Chapel, Exeter.
Visitation will be Friday from 5 p.m. until the time of service.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 1, 2020