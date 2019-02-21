Joseph P. Hager, 61, of Jermyn, passed away Thursday, Feb. 14.
Joe lived in Pennsylvania most of his life. He was a wonderful father whose children loved him dearly. He is survived by his sons, Joseph Jr. and John T. Hager. Also to be remembered are Darlene Tufaro; and his other children and grandchildren; as well as his favorite uncle, John Wall.
Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 21, 2019