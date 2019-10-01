|
Joseph P. Marion of Archbald passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family following a brief illness on Sunday, Sept. 29, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley, Wilkes-Barre. He was the husband of Patricia (Barrett) Marion. They were married for 66 years. Joseph was born in Archbald, Pa., on March 15, 1933, son of the late John M. and Anna C. (Brennan) Marion.
He was a lifelong member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church at Christ the King Parish.
Joe graduated from Archbald High School in 1951 and attended both the University of Scranton and Marywood College. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War as a medic. He was employed as a social worker at Allied Services and before retirement he represented our country's veterans at the State Office of Employment Security in Honesdale.
As a lifelong member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Joe served in many capacities. He was a member of the church choir as both a child and an adult. He was a member of the Holy Name Society and served as president of that society for over 30 years where he conducted food drives every Thanksgiving and Christmas so that everyone would have a meal on their table for the holidays. Joe was chairman of the church picnic for many years and was also an extraordinary minister of the Eucharist.
Joe loved cheering on the Fighting Irish as a member of the Archbald Notre Dame Club, sitting on his front porch, and most of all spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and would often sing them to sleep with an Irish lullaby.
Joe is survived by three daughters, Ann Marie (Nancy) Ziskowski, Peckville; Maura, wife of Mark Mileski, Archbald; Kate, wife of Nick Burda, Archbald; two sons, Patrick and wife, Colleen, Helton, Ky.; and Michael and wife, Mary Ann, Jessup; a brother, William and wife, Eleanor, Levittown, Pa.; and a sister, Mary Ellen Casey, Boalsburg, Pa.
Joe is also survived by his grandchildren, Chrissy Yusavage and husband, Jason; Jacqueline Blazaskie and husband, Rick; Kelly Marcinek and husband, Adam; Meghan O'Connor and husband, Steve; Caitlin Pollock and husband, Jarred; Bridget Mileski and fiancé, Alan Drust; Mark Mileski, Matthew Shaller; Nick Burda and fiancée, Sophie Nguyen; Molly Casey and husband, Dylan; Joseph Burda, Kyleigh and Kaelynn Marion.
He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Caroline Thompson and husband, Jake; Eli Yusavage, Charlie Marcinek, Maeve O'Connor, Hayden, Brody and Nora Pollock; great-great-grandchildren, Sophie and Cash Thompson; and several nieces and nephews.
Joe was preceded in death by a sister, Anna Marion; and brothers, Jack and James Marion; and son-in-law, Edward Ziskowski.
The funeral will be Thursday at 9 a.m. from the Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald. Interment in St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery.
The viewing will Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Parish, Archbald, PA.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 1, 2019