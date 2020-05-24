Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eagen-Hughes Funeral Home
2908 Birney Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 344-5633
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph McDonough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph P. McDonough Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph P. McDonough Jr. Obituary
Joseph Patrick McDonough Jr. passed from this life and joined his family in heaven on May 22, 2020.

Joe was born on Nov. 3, 1948. He attended St. Mary of the Czestochowa, Greenwood, and graduated from South Catholic High School. He enlisted in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged after his tour of duty. He worked for and retired from New York Telephone/Nynex. He leaves behind his two special joys in life, his granddaughters, Grayson Marie and Hope Isabella Marie Boyette. Joe was the greatest grandpa to his girls.

Joe was raised in Minooka by his late parents, Joseph P. Sr. and Gloria Joyce McDonough. He is survived by his daughter, Treacy Marie McDonough Boyette and husband, Timothy; two granddaughters, Grayson Marie and Hope Isabella Marie of Millsboro, Delaware; and son, Joseph P. III of Wichita, Kansas. He was the oldest of seven children and was preceded in death by his brother, Mark. Also surviving are his sister, Joyce; and brothers, James B. (Mary Ellen), Jeffrey (Colleen), Christopher (Laurie) and Gerard; cousin and lifelong friend, Judy Piazza; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

A private graveside service for family will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery by the Rev. Francis L. Pauselli, pastor of Divine Mercy Parish.

Memorial donations may be made in Joe's memory to Divine Mercy Parish, 312 Davis St., Scranton, PA 18505; or Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center, 1111 East End Blvd., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711.

Arrangements by the Eagen-Hughes Funeral Home, Scranton.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -