Joseph Patrick McDonough Jr. passed from this life and joined his family in heaven on May 22, 2020.
Joe was born on Nov. 3, 1948. He attended St. Mary of the Czestochowa, Greenwood, and graduated from South Catholic High School. He enlisted in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged after his tour of duty. He worked for and retired from New York Telephone/Nynex. He leaves behind his two special joys in life, his granddaughters, Grayson Marie and Hope Isabella Marie Boyette. Joe was the greatest grandpa to his girls.
Joe was raised in Minooka by his late parents, Joseph P. Sr. and Gloria Joyce McDonough. He is survived by his daughter, Treacy Marie McDonough Boyette and husband, Timothy; two granddaughters, Grayson Marie and Hope Isabella Marie of Millsboro, Delaware; and son, Joseph P. III of Wichita, Kansas. He was the oldest of seven children and was preceded in death by his brother, Mark. Also surviving are his sister, Joyce; and brothers, James B. (Mary Ellen), Jeffrey (Colleen), Christopher (Laurie) and Gerard; cousin and lifelong friend, Judy Piazza; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
A private graveside service for family will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery by the Rev. Francis L. Pauselli, pastor of Divine Mercy Parish.
Memorial donations may be made in Joe's memory to Divine Mercy Parish, 312 Davis St., Scranton, PA 18505; or Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center, 1111 East End Blvd., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711.
Arrangements by the Eagen-Hughes Funeral Home, Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on May 24, 2020