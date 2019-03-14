Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Patrick Foley. View Sign

Joseph Patrick Foley, a lifelong resident of Olyphant, died Friday at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia after a brief illness. His wife of 61 years is the former Mary Cunningham.



Born in Olyphant, he was the son of the late Joseph and Geraldine Loftus Foley. A graduate of St. Patrick's High School, class of 1951, he also attended Lackawanna College and the University of Scranton. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War and served in both Korea and Japan. Before retirement, he was employed by the United States Postal Service. He was a member of St. Patrick's Church, Olyphant, and its Holy Name Society, Olyphant Knights of Columbus Council 1095, American Legion Post 327 and the National Association of Letter Carriers.



The family would like to thank Dr. Linda Thomas-Hemak and Dr. Linda Barrasse for their kind and compassionate care.



Also surviving are his brothers, James Foley and wife, Dorothy; and John Foley and wife, Susan, all of Olyphant; his sister, Joan Leeson and husband, Gene, Dickson City; his brother-in-law, Dr. James Cunningham, Clarks Summit; several nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was also preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Hogan; and his sister-in-law, Phyllis Cunningham.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in Holy Cross Parish at St. Patrick's Church, 200 Delaware Ave., Olyphant. Interment with military honors to follow in the parish cemetery, Blakely.



Friends and family may pay their respects Saturday morning from 8:30 until Mass time in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity.



Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup.









