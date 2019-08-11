|
Joseph Patrick Simon, 72, of Archbald, died Saturday, Aug. 10, at Allied Services Hospice surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Helen (Loff) Simon; they were married for 50 years.
Joseph was born in Archbald on Oct. 19, 1946, a son of the late Howard and Mary (McDermott) Simon. He was a graduate of Archbald High School, a member of Christ the King Parish and served as an usher. He served in the PA National Guard, 109th Infantry, Carbondale.
He worked at RCA Dunmore, until its closing, was a faithful employee of Harrison Funeral Homes for 25 years and was a driver for Stafursky Busing.
He was the president of the Archbald Borough Council; president of Black Diamond Hose Company; past president of the Northeast PA Fireman's Association Federation; a former member of the Archbald Planning Commission; and was Archbald EMA coordinator.
He was a lifelong fan of the New York Jets and the Valley View Cougars. He could always be found in the stands during his grandchildren's sporting events
Also surviving are his beloved family members, three daughters, Kim Simon, Archbald; Sherri Reeves and husband, Jack, Jermyn; Kelley Colleran and husband, Dr. Kevin Colleran, Waverly; a son, Joseph Patrick and wife, Monica, Archbald; four sisters, Marilyn Loff; Kay Stafursky; Margaret West and husband, Larry, all of Archbald; Patricia O'Dowd and husband, John, Jupiter, Fla.; two brothers, Ed Simon, Jessup; and Gerard Simon and wife, Linda, Taylor. He is also survived by grandchildren, Cody, Morgan and Dylan Reeves; Shane, Brendan, Aidan and Ella Colleran; Karly and Joseph Patrick Simon III; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Howard; and a sister, Joan Pawlik; and a nephew, Billy Simon.
The funeral will be Wednesday at 9 a.m. from the Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald. Interment will be in St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery.
Viewing will be held Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Black Diamond Hose Company, 926 Rock St., Archbald, PA 18403.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 11, 2019