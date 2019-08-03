|
|
Joseph Petak, 82, of Simpson, died Wednesday at home surrounded by his wife and five children. His wife is the former Sonja Dorish. The couple had been married for 62 years.
Born in Simpson, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Cherinchak Petak. He was a graduate of Fell High School, Simpson. Through his career, Joe had been employed by Big Chief Markets, Giant Markets, PA Lottery Commission and was the owner of Petak Trucking Inc., Simpson.
He was a member and former committee president of St. Basil's Russian Orthodox Church, Simpson.
Joe is also survived by his five children, Donna Loitfelder, Jermyn; Joseph Petak and wife, Ann Marie, Carbondale; Debra and husband, John Gillott, Newton Lake; David Petak, Simpson; and Tamara and husband, Ron Curtis, Forest City; five grandchildren, John and Natasha Gillott; Marshall, Nadia and Sasha Curtis; a sister, Ann and husband, Bernard Rusnak, Simpson; nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, John; and a sister, Mary Lou Golecki.
The funeral was Friday in St. Basil's Russian Orthodox Church, Simpson, followed by interment in St. Basil's Cemetery.
Arrangements were by the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Simpson.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 3, 2019