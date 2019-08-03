Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc.
621 North Main Street
Simpson, PA 18407
(570) 282-3090
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Petak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Petak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Petak Obituary
Joseph Petak, 82, of Simpson, died Wednesday at home surrounded by his wife and five children. His wife is the former Sonja Dorish. The couple had been married for 62 years.

Born in Simpson, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Cherinchak Petak. He was a graduate of Fell High School, Simpson. Through his career, Joe had been employed by Big Chief Markets, Giant Markets, PA Lottery Commission and was the owner of Petak Trucking Inc., Simpson.

He was a member and former committee president of St. Basil's Russian Orthodox Church, Simpson.

Joe is also survived by his five children, Donna Loitfelder, Jermyn; Joseph Petak and wife, Ann Marie, Carbondale; Debra and husband, John Gillott, Newton Lake; David Petak, Simpson; and Tamara and husband, Ron Curtis, Forest City; five grandchildren, John and Natasha Gillott; Marshall, Nadia and Sasha Curtis; a sister, Ann and husband, Bernard Rusnak, Simpson; nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, John; and a sister, Mary Lou Golecki.

The funeral was Friday in St. Basil's Russian Orthodox Church, Simpson, followed by interment in St. Basil's Cemetery.

Arrangements were by the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Simpson.

For condolences, visit www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now