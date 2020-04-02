|
|
Joseph Poklemba, Blakely, passed away Monday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Bauman Poklemba.
Born in Blakely, son of the late Joseph and Rose Wysochansky Poklemba, he was a graduate of Bishop O'Hara High School and earned a degree in human services from University of Scranton. He was a member of Holy Cross Parish, Olyphant, Pa.
Joseph was a true servant of God. His faith was strong and his love for family even stronger. He offered his great suffering to Christ for divine purpose. He was a devoted husband and father, faithful friend and loving brother. He never missed an opportunity to offer words of encouragement or simply listen to those in need. He had many gifts to share, but the gift of empathy stands out most. Previously a deacon, he ministered at the altar. He found great joy in being in church with his faith family. He was a Eucharistic minister and lector. His favorite time of year was Easter Holy Week. He rejoiced to instruct others in the faith through (RCIA) Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults.
Joseph loved nature and walking his dog with his wife along the river. He enjoyed fishing with friends and the peace of the ocean. He will be greatly missed by many. We rejoice that he has found peace and safety in God's loving care in the mansion Christ prepared for him.
Surviving are a daughter, Joella Muto, Longwood, Fla.; sister, Connie Kolosinski and husband, Bob, Throop; twin sister, Joanne McGee and husband, Barry, Lebanon, Pa.; sister, Rosemary Palazzari and husband, Armond, Justus, brother, Andrew Poklemba, Carbondale; and uncles, the Rev. Walter Wysochansy, Ambridge, Pa.; the Rev. John Wysochansky, Blakely, Pa.; numerous family members and friends.
He was also preceded in death by nephew, Justin Poklemba.
Funeral services are under the care of Michael P. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 129 Grant St., Olyphant. Please visit www.glinskyfuneralhome.com for more information.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 2, 2020