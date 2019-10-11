|
|
Joseph R. Batzel, 81, of Covington Twp., went to be with his Lord and savior on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at his home. He and his bride, the former Janet Heater, would have celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on Dec. 1.
Born in Maplewood, he was the son of the late Owen and Beatrice "Betty" (Swingle) Batzel. Joe graduated from Moscow High School in 1956 and proudly served in the United States Army for eight years, where he trained as a radio repairman and drove a truck. He worked as a supervisor at RCA prior to retiring after a 32-year career. Most recently, he worked with his son, Lee, at Galaxy Manufacturing in Moosic.
Joe lived a life of service, first to his Lord and also his community. He served as a deacon for 13 years at North Pocono Bible Baptist Church and also could be found driving the church's bus ministry, bringing kids to hear the word of God. He was currently a member of the First Baptist Church of Hollisterville, where he served as a deacon for 23 years and also taught Sunday school. In service to his community, Joe was a lifetime member of the Gouldsboro Volunteer Fire Company, where he was a past fire chief and assistant fire chief. He was also a lifetime and founding member of the Gouldsboro Ambulance Squad.
Joe was an avid outdoorsman and proud member of the NRA who enjoyed fishing, camping and especially loved nothing more than hunting with his family. He was a family man and loved making memories with his wife, Janet, their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Janet, Joe is survived by his children, Lee Batzel and his wife, Sandy, of Scranton; Joann Andrews and her husband, Andy, of Moscow; Susan Jacobsen and her husband, Robert, of Honesdale; and Paul Batzel, of White Haven; his sisters, Marion Wyckoff, of Clifton Twp.; Lois Chapman and her husband, Ernest, of Annandale, Va.; and Brenda Grabousky and her husband, Ed, of Madison Twp.; his brother, Douglas Batzel and his wife, Kathy, of Madison Twp.; 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; his daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Batzel, of Clifton Twp.; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his brother, Richard "Dick" Batzel.
The funeral service will be held Monday, Oct. 14, at 11:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Hollisterville, 23 Pond Road, Hollisterville, to be officiated by Pastor James D. Sheridan and Pastor Dennis Andrew, grandson. Interment with military honors will follow in Fairview Memorial Park in Elmhurst Twp.
A viewing will be held at the church Monday from 9 until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship of Lackawanna County, Inc., P.O. Box 402, Chinchilla, PA 18410-0402, or First Baptist Church of Hollisterville, 23 Pond Road, Moscow, PA 18444. Arrangements are entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC in Spring Brook Twp. To share your fondest memories of Joe, please visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 11, 2019