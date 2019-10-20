Home

Joseph R. Liuzzo Obituary
Joseph R. Liuzzo, 66, of Carbondale, died Thursday at home after a courageous yearlong battle with cancer and many other complications. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend, the former Ilva Bernardini.

Born Sept. 27, 1953, in Carbondale, son of the late Patrick T. and Gloria Jean Brown Liuzzo, he was educated in Carbondale area public schools. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by the city of Carbondale DPW for 42 years. He loved classic rock music and was a loyal listener of Rock 107. He also enjoyed following his Pittsburgh Steelers and loved his Harley Davidson trike motorcycle. Joe was happiest spending time with his family and numerous friends. He cherished his time with his Great Dane companion, Louie.

The family would like to thank the numerous physicians and nurses that have cared for him and the entire staff of VNA Hospice and Home Health for their attentiveness, care, compassion and family support right through the end.

He is also survived by siblings, Patrick Liuzzo and wife, Sharon, Greenfield Twp.; Susan Wiggins and husband, Bob, Waymart; Nancy Jane Sullenberger and husband, Ken, Jermyn; and Gloria Jean Liuzzo, Dickson City; a stepdaughter, Susan Steckert Gravine and husband, Rodney; two step- granddaughters, Gianna and Gracelyn Gravine; nieces, Charlene Liuzzo Bedford and husband, Christopher; Janette Sullenberger; and Jamie Lyn Washo and husband, Jon; nephews, Brian Wiggins and wife, Jamie; Shawn and Keith Sullenberger; Christopher Liuzzo and Nicholas Lepre; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was also preceded in death by his only son, J.R. Liuzzo; and a brother, Ronald Eldred.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale.

To share condolences and photos with Joe's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 20, 2019
