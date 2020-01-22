|
|
Joseph R. Pastelok Sr. of Scranton passed away Monday, Jan. 20, at Allied Services Hospice Center after an illness. He was preceded in death by his wife, Antoinette Archer, who died Jan. 9, 2005. After his wife's death, Joseph met his companion of many years, Anne Fezuk, who passed away in 2018.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Michael and Anna Sawko Pastelok. Joseph attended Scranton Technical High School. After graduation, Joseph was hired as a machinist by Procter & Gamble Corp., where he retired with 30-plus years.
Joseph enjoyed fishing with his sons and grandsons, and spending time with his family going to football games, Phillies games and traveling to the Poconos. Joseph was a talented drummer, having played for the Scranton Drum and Bugle Corps and local bands throughout the region. He was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, a former deacon for St. Anthony's Church of North Scranton, and a third-degree member of the Knights of Columbus.
Surviving are sons, Michael and wife, Catherine, Falls; and Joseph Jr. and wife, Ruthann, Stephens City, Va.; grandchildren, Joseph III, Michael Jr., Johnathon and Matthew; five great-grandchildren; a brother; a sister; several nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services will be Friday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., with Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. celebrated by the Rev. Leonard Martin in St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, 310 Mifflin Ave., Scranton. Interment will follow in Cathedral Cemetery.
Friends and family may pay their respects Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. Parastas will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 22, 2020