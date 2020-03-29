Home

Semian Funeral Home
704 Union St
Taylor, PA 18517
(570) 562-3530
Joseph Rachko


1929 - 2020
Joseph Rachko Obituary
Joseph Rachko, 90, a lifelong resident of Taylor, entered eternal life on Friday at the Gardens of Green Ridge, with his family by his side. His beloved wife, the former Maureen E. Farrow, affectionately known as Moe, died Jan. 15, 2017.

Born in Taylor, he was the son of the late John and Mary Durdan Rachko, and was a graduate of Taylor High School, class of 1946. After graduation, he was drafted to play minor league baseball with the Salisbury Pirates, which is the farm league of the Pittsburgh Pirates. His career ended to faithfully serve our country with the United States Air Force. While he was stationed in England, he met the love of his life, Moe, and together they were married for 62 years. In 1990, he retired from Pennsylvania Gas & Water Co., where he worked for 34 years. Joe was a parishioner of St. George's Orthodox Church, and a member of its social club, the Taylor Senior Citizens and the American Legion Post 306, all of Taylor. Joe enjoyed fishing, bowling, playing golf at Pine Hills Golf Course, and going to the casino. He was a humble and quiet man who loved his family, church and many dear friends.

Joe is survived by a daughter, Ellie Telesz and husband, Robert, Marble, Pa.; two sons, Joseph P., and Stephen and wife, Margo, all of Taylor; four grandchildren, Jennifer Telesz, Robert M. Telesz and wife, Lynn; and Stephen W. and Samantha Rachko; five great-grandchildren, Cameron, Alex, Quinn, Brooks and Easton; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

The family wishes to extend their sincerest gratitude to all of Joe's home caregivers as well as the nurses and staff of the Gardens of Green Ridge for the gentle and compassionate care they all bestowed upon Joe during his time of need.

Due to the pandemic, funeral services will be private in the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, for the immediate family with interment in St. George's Orthodox Cemetery, Taylor.

A public memorial to honor Joe's life will be announced at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Taylor Senior Citizens, c/o 89 Mackie Lane, Taylor, PA 18517.

Please visit www.semiancares.com to share memories or extend condolences.

Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 29, 2020
