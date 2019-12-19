|
Joseph Robert Holeva, 52, was taken by the angels on Sunday, Dec. 15, surrounded by his devoted wife and siblings after a three-year battle with cancer.
Born Feb. 2, 1968, in Scranton, he was the son of the late Leonard D. Holeva and Barbara Reilly Holeva. He was a member of the Visitation of the Blessed Mother Parish, Dickson City, a graduate of St. Mary's Parochial School, Mid Valley Secondary Center, and was a master cabinet builder trained at Lackawanna Vocational Technical School. Joe started his woodworking career at Bonarigo Cabinets where he was highly skilled in mathematics and measurement. He was also a journeyman with Roofers Union Local 30, employed by Dunmore Roofing.
Joe was a loving and caring husband, brother, son, uncle and Papa Joe. Joe's wife Stacey was his best friend. They met online and she moved from Utah to be with him and they married. Joe had a passion for baseball from a very young age. He played on many championship teams in Dickson City, and at Mid Valley High School. He was an avid Phillies and Tarheel fan, and gardener.
Surviving are his wife, Stacey Nielsen Holeva, Dickson City; and siblings, Lisa Vladika and husband, Joe; Len Holeva and wife, JoAnne; Marlene Pearce and husband, Tom, all of Eynon; Robert Holeva and wife, Karen Holeva, Scott Twp.; Mark Holeva and Ruthie Davis, Dickson City; and Michael Holeva and Erika Symons, Chapman Lake. He is also survived by five nephews, six nieces and a great-nephew; and stepchildren, Amanda Hill and husband, Jeremiaha; Kelly Stuckman, Jerry Jobe; and four grandchildren, all of Utah.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard D. Holeva and Barbara Reilly Holeva, whom he deeply loved and respected.
Thank you to Wendi Prymus-Newell, our medical guide and friend, and his Bayada hospice nurses, Cheryl, Amanda, Emily and Michele. Thank you Dick and John and his Thursday night family. You are all gifts from God and in our hearts forever.
There will be no calling hours or funeral at present. Joey had a living wake at his benefit which truly lifted his spirits. Thank you to all who cared and made his journey beautiful.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 19, 2019