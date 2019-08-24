|
Joseph Ronald Nemetz, 75, of Olyphant passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, at 10:51 a.m. at GCMC. He passed on surrounded by his loving family.
Joseph was born July 18, 1944, to the late Joseph E. Nemetz and Margaret Kutis. In Joseph's early years, he completed his plumbing apprenticeship and went on to establish his own business, which he happily owned and operated for many years.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 26 years, Shirley Nemetz. He was also preceded in death by his eldest daughter, Cheryl Ann Nemetz.
Joseph is survived by his daughter, Gwynemarie Nemetz; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many more family members and friends.
The family will be holding a private celebration of Joseph's life at a later date, details of which will be forthcoming. Arrangements entrusted to the Michael P. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 129 Grant St., Olyphant, Pa.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 24, 2019