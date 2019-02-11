Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Ruane. View Sign

Joseph C. Ruane, 84, of South Abington Twp., passed away Saturday, Feb. 9, at Allied Services Hospice, Scranton. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marilyn Weisenfluh Ruane.



Joseph was born in Scranton, Pa., on July 20, 1934, to the late Francis and Catherine (Charles) Ruane. He was a member of St. Patrick's Church West Scranton, attended West Scranton High School and served in the United States Army. He worked for Capitol Records and retired from Tobyhanna Army Depot.



Joe was happiest when he was spending time with Marilyn, his daughter, Lori, and his two granddaughters, Jessica and Jennifer. Family was an important part of his life and he appreciated the time spent together.



Also surviving are a daughter, Lori Nguyen and her companion, Neil Hawk, Peckville; two granddaughters, Jessica and Jennifer Nguyen; a sister, Ann Scanlon and husband, Jim, Scranton; sisters-in-law, Joyce Crounse and husband, John, South Abington Twp.; and Joan G. Ruane; and several nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Michele; a son-in-law, Hoang Nguyen; three sisters, Regina and Joan Ruane, and Marion McAndrew; and two brothers, John and Frank Ruane.



The funeral will be Friday at 9 a.m. from the Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in St. Patrick's Church, Jackson Street, Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.



A viewing for friends and family will be Thursday, 5 to 8 p.m.





