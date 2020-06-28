Home

Frank T Mazur Funeral Home Inc
601 Dundaff St
Dickson City, PA 18519
(570) 489-6941
Joseph S. Kutsop, 68, of Blakely, died unexpectedly Saturday morning. He is survived by the former Kathleen Misiura Kutsop, who he was married to for 30 years.

Born in Peckville, son of the late Peter and Josephine

Rumovitz Kutsop, he was a graduate of Blakely High School, class of 1969, and attended the University of Scranton. He went on to receive his MBA in business management from Syracuse University. He owned and operated Kutsop's Olde World Market, Blakely. Joe was an avid golfer and was a member of Elk View Country Club. He also enjoyed skiing and hunting during his free time.

Joe was known as the "Kielbasi King" with the store on the top of the hill in Blakely. Joe was most proud of his four daughters.

Also surviving are four daughters, Kortney Hyslop and husband Stephen, Philadelphia; Kristen Kutsop, Herndon, Va.; Kelsie Armstrong and husband, Robert, Glenside, Pa.; and Kali Kutsop, Corning, N.Y.; grandson, Lucas Hyslop; a sister, Joyce Toton and husband, Thomas, Endicott, N.Y.; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Gerald Kutsop.

The funeral will be Wednesday with a committal service at 11:30 a.m. at SS. Cyril and Methodius Cemetery Chapel by the Rev. Nestor Iwasiw.

Friends may call Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Due to coronavirus restrictions, masks will be required for entry. For directions or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.


Published in Scranton Times on June 28, 2020
