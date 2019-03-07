Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph "Babe" Scozzaro. View Sign

Frank "Babe" Scozzaro, 86, of Throop, died Monday, March 4, at Mid Valley Health Center, Peckville. His wife of 63 years is Barbara Troatsy Scozzaro, his high school sweetheart.



Born March 8, 1932, in Throop, he was the son of the late Carmello Scozzaro and Josephine Arnone Scozzaro. He was a member of St. Mary's Church, Throop, until its closing, now a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish, Throop. He was a graduate of Throop High School class of 1949 and a member of the Throop Alumni Association.



He was a veteran of the Korean War stationed in Korea as an MP with the United States Army. Before retirement, he was employed by Grass-Grossinger, Scranton, Mike's Diner, Dunmore and Reynold's Brothers, Scranton.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by a brother, John, of Throop; daughters, Beverly Cameline and husband, Gene, of Bethlehem; Sharon Paczkowski and husband, Brian, of California; three grandchildren, Gene David, of Philadelphia; Andrea, of Utah; and Kira, of California. He was a "favorite uncle" to loving nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by sister, Bess Rescigno; and brother-in-law, Michael Rescigno.



Special thanks to the staff of Mid Valley Health Care Center for the special care given to Frank during his stay.



Friends may call Friday, March 8, 4 to 7 p.m., at the John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop, Pa.



Funeral Mass will be Saturday, March 9, at 9:30 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Parish, 215 Rebecca St., Throop. Friends attending the funeral Mass are asked to go directly to the church.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blessed Sacrament Parish, 215 Rebecca St., Throop, PA 18512. Send online condolences to





Frank "Babe" Scozzaro, 86, of Throop, died Monday, March 4, at Mid Valley Health Center, Peckville. His wife of 63 years is Barbara Troatsy Scozzaro, his high school sweetheart.Born March 8, 1932, in Throop, he was the son of the late Carmello Scozzaro and Josephine Arnone Scozzaro. He was a member of St. Mary's Church, Throop, until its closing, now a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish, Throop. He was a graduate of Throop High School class of 1949 and a member of the Throop Alumni Association.He was a veteran of the Korean War stationed in Korea as an MP with the United States Army. Before retirement, he was employed by Grass-Grossinger, Scranton, Mike's Diner, Dunmore and Reynold's Brothers, Scranton.In addition to his wife, he is survived by a brother, John, of Throop; daughters, Beverly Cameline and husband, Gene, of Bethlehem; Sharon Paczkowski and husband, Brian, of California; three grandchildren, Gene David, of Philadelphia; Andrea, of Utah; and Kira, of California. He was a "favorite uncle" to loving nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by sister, Bess Rescigno; and brother-in-law, Michael Rescigno.Special thanks to the staff of Mid Valley Health Care Center for the special care given to Frank during his stay.Friends may call Friday, March 8, 4 to 7 p.m., at the John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop, Pa.Funeral Mass will be Saturday, March 9, at 9:30 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Parish, 215 Rebecca St., Throop. Friends attending the funeral Mass are asked to go directly to the church.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blessed Sacrament Parish, 215 Rebecca St., Throop, PA 18512. Send online condolences to [email protected] Funeral Home John F Glinsky Funeral Home

445 Sanderson St

Throop , PA 18512

(570) 489-4621 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close