Joseph Sheridan, 66, of Olyphant, died Monday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. He is survived by his wife, Joanne Lavelle Sheridan. They would have celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary in May.
Born in Scranton, Joseph was a lifelong resident of Olyphant and the son of the late Charles and Elizabeth Sheridan. He was a graduate of Mid-Valley High School and a member of Holy Cross Parish at St. Patrick's Church, Olyphant.
He was employed and retired from Laborers Union Local 130, Scranton, and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
The family would like to thank the sixth floor nursing staff at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton, and the staff at Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their care and compassion for Joseph.
Joseph is also survived by a son, Joseph; and a daughter, Kelli, both at home; three brothers, Edward, of Olyphant; Charles, of Peckville; and Robert, of Olyphant; two sisters, Barbara Jardine and Debbie Hazelton, both of Olyphant; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Frank.
A memorial Mass will take place at a later date at Holy Cross at St. Patrick's Church, Delaware Avenue, Olyphant, due to current circumstances. Interment will be private.
Donations may be made in Joseph's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place (Memorials Processing), Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 31, 2020