Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc
436 Cedar Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-2212
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Skorec
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Skorec Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Skorec Jr. Obituary

Joseph Skorec Jr., 64, of Spring Brook, Pa., passed away after losing his battle with cancer Nov. 26 at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit.

He was the son of the late Joseph and Betty (Gillespie) Skorec. He was predeceased by his wife, Sandra (Scott) and sons, Joseph III and Jamie. Survived by his son, David and companion, Sara Malcolm, Moscow. Also surviving, brothers, John, Jeffrey, and Jamie Skorec of Scranton.

Joe had a great passion for the outdoors. He had enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing for many years. His dogs, Angel and Nevaeh, brought him loving companionship.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the caregivers, nurses and staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart for the wonderful care they all afforded not only Joe in his final days, but to the entire family.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.

Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -