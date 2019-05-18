Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home 418 S. State St. Clarks Summit , PA 18411 (570)-586-7821 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Skrobak, 76, a lifelong resident of Benton Twp., died May 16 at Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit, Dunmore. His wife, best friend and the love of his life for over 52 years, is Beatrice (Terri) Coccia Skrobak.



The son of the late Michael and Agnes Super Skroback, he was known to all as "Cobbie," a nickname given to him by his "favorite" granddaughter when she was a baby. He was a graduate of Benton High School and earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Marywood College. He served in the United States Army in the 720th MP Battalion at Fort Hood, Texas. Joseph retired after 34 years as the purchasing manager at Sandvik Steel. He also worked part-time at the South Abington Twp. Police Department. He was a lifelong member of Corpus Christi Church, St. John Vianney Parish, where he was an usher and member of the Building and Grounds Committee.



Joe was a generous and kind man who would do anything for anyone. He always thought of others before himself. In his spare time, he loved walking in the woods and working in his woodshop, where he built beautiful pieces of furniture for family and friends. He could fix anything that was broken. Joe earned his private pilot's license and loved flying his plane. He will also be remembered for his famous chili and his beloved cowboy boots.



The family would like to thank all the staff and nurses at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, where he received wonderful and compassionate care. They are an amazing group of nurses.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Joseph Jr. and companion, Jennifer Kechemir, Katy, Texas; forever daughter-in-law, Jodi Cieszkowski; two grandchildren, Stephanie Bejeski and husband, Chris, Ransom Twp.; and Dominic Skrobak, York; three great-grandchildren, Christopher, Mya and Noah Bejeski; sister-in-law, Roseanne Herron and husband, Jim; nieces, nephews and cousins.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. John Vianney Parish, 704 Montdale Road, Scott Twp., to be celebrated by the Rev. Michael J. Kirwin, PhD. All those attending are to go directly to the church. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Montdale.



The family will receive friends on Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; or the St. John Vianney Parish Church Renovation Fund, 704 Montdale Road, Scott Twp., PA 18447.





Published in Scranton Times on May 18, 2019

