|
|
Joseph "Joe" Stanko, 66, of Berwick, formerly of Scranton, passed away suddenly Friday at home after being stricken ill. He is survived by his loving partner of 23 years, Bonnie Yagle.
Born in Scranton in 1953, he was the son of Jean Laboranti Stanko and the late John Stanko. He was a 1971 graduate of West Scranton High School. Upon his graduation he began his 40 year career at Haddon Craftsmen and then for the RR Donnelly Company.
Joe's family was the heart of his life. He was Papa Joe to his grandchildren. He enjoyed fun trips to Knoebels and lunches together at Coney Island followed by a stop at Scranton Hobby Center. As a train enthusiast and collector, he devoted countless hours to designing and constructing elaborate platforms and displays. He and Bonnie enjoyed traveling and vacationing with their families and friends. He was a lifelong Yankees fan. His love, care and devotion for his mother was unmatched.
Also surviving are his daughter, Lori Goetz; a sister, Debbie Preno; beloved grandchildren James and Grace Goetz, and Alexandra Stanko; his nephew and godson, Russell Preno III; aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was also preceded in death by his dear son, Mark Stanko, who died Dec. 28, 2018; his brother-in-law, Russell Preno Jr.; and Bonnie's daughter, Tracy Yagle.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Joseph Sica.
All attending the funeral are invited to go directly to the church.
Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial contributions be made in Joe's memory to the St. Francis of Assisi Soup Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.
For directions, to share a memory or to express your condolences to the family, please visit www.vanstonandjames.com.
Published in Scranton Times from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019