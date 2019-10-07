|
Joseph Stanley (Sam) Parchinski of Peckville, Pa., died Monday, Sept. 30, at Allied Services Hospice, Scranton, Pa., after a courageous battle with cancer. His wife, Kathleen Winters Malewich Parchinski, and sister-in-law, Frances Lukasewicz, were at his side. His first wife, Elizabeth Yerka Parchinski, passed away Oct. 14, 2008.
Sam was born on April 4, 1939, in Dickson City. He was Roman Catholic and a United States Army veteran. Prior to retirement, he was a guard at the Waymart State Correctional Institution, had been co-owner of P&S Construction, and a truck driver. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved introducing younger generations to his favorite sports. Anyone who knew Sam was very aware of his strong opinions but also of his unequaled generosity and his attachments to his pets, Ruby, Lady, Mickie and Sassie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Veronica Wallo Parchinski; sister and brother-in-law, Marian and Stanley Shwed; brother, John Parchinski; and stepdaughter, Barbara Clarke. He is survived by sister-in-law, Dorothy Hudak Parchinski; stepchildren, Suzanne Eby, David Malewich and John Malewich; sisters-in-law, Sandra Noldy and Frances Lukasewicz; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements are by John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop, Pa., with a graveside service to be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 7, 2019