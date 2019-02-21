Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Steinmetz. View Sign

Joseph Steinmetz was born in Camden, N.J., in 1938, to Joseph and Olive Steinmetz. In 1958, he married his high school sweetheart, Dolores Kuhn.He was a graduate of St. Mary of the Assumption High School in Scranton, Pa. He worked for Capitol Records and then joined the United States Navy . He served 20 years in the Navy as an aviation structural mechanic and retired as a chief petty officer in 1985. He then worked for Top Gun, U.S. Air and U.S. Customs.He volunteered as a Little League coach, player agent and groundskeeper. He also volunteered with the Cub Scouts and was a plank owner of the USS Midway Museum. He was a member of the North County Corvette Club and Poway Cruisers, along with the San Diego Model Railroad Museum.He is survived by his wife, Dolores; his sons, Mark, David and Steven; along with five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Susan Nieroda, of Moscow, Pa.A funeral Mass was held Friday, Feb. 15, at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, 13734 Twin Peaks Road, Poway, CA, 92064. Joseph will be laid to rest with military honors at Miramar National Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, 13734 Twin Peaks Road, Poway, CA 92064. Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 21, 2019

