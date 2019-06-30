Joseph Strok Jr. of the Greenwood section of Moosic entered eternal rest Thursday evening at Allied Hospice. He is survived by his wife, the former Sherry Sabitus, and together they celebrated 17 wonderful years of marriage.



Born in Baltimore, Md., he was the son of the late Joseph Sr. and Dorothy Bernacik Strok, graduated from Riverside High School, class of 1975, and furthered his education at Penn State, Harrisburg, where he received his bachelor's degree in civil engineering. In 2016, he retired from the state Department of Transportation, where he was employed for 33 years. Joe was the code enforcement officer for Moosic and was a member of the planning commission. He was a parishioner of St. Stephen's Russian Orthodox Church, Old Forge. Throughout his life, Joe enjoyed working in his garden, riding his motorcycle, taking out his convertible and playing horseshoes. An avid and excellent bowler, he belonged to the Unpredictables and Providence Men's leagues. Every spring, he looked forward to his fishing trips with the TCF club in Canada. His family and his dog, Missy, were by his side each day and brought him much comfort and happiness.



The Strok family would like to express its deepest gratitude to Dr. Paula Ronjon, the oncology department at Geisinger Wyoming Valley, the staffs of Allied Hospice and Traditional Home Health for the care, support and kindness given to them.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Julianna Warnack and husband, Craig, Wilkes-Barre; and Dominique Juliano, Charlotte, N.C.; a son, Nicholas Sabitus, Carlsbad, Calif.; three grandchildren, McKayla White, who was the apple of his eye, and Madison and Nathan Warnack.



He was also preceded in death by his son, Joseph Strok III.



Family and friends are invited to celebrate Joe's life, beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, with services by the Rev. German Ciuba. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Orthodox Cemetery, Old Forge. Friends may call Monday, 4 to 7 p.m.



Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or express condolences. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any suicide prevention organization.

Published in Scranton Times on June 30, 2019