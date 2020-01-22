|
Joseph T. Krasny, 91, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16. He was the husband of Jane (Barry) Krasny. Joseph was a United States Army veteran who served in the Korean War. Joseph and his wife are formerly of the Hideout in Lake Ariel, Pa., where he was active in several community groups.
Surviving are his wife, Jane; children, Karen Fulton and husband, David; Janice Zuvich and husband, Richard; William Krasny and Ruth; and Patti Krasny; grandchildren, Dr. Patrick Fulton, Joshua Fulton, Megan Fulton, Sean Zuvich, Lauren Zuvich, Pamela Krasny and Diana Krasny; and great-granddaughter, Lillian Manere.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Stephens Funeral Home Inc., 274 N. Krocks Road, Allentown, Pa. Calling hours will be 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday; www.stephensfuneral.com.
Memorial donations may be made to the Hideout Emergency Response Team, 640 the Hideout, Lake Ariel, PA 18436.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 22, 2020