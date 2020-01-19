|
Joseph T. Neary was born on Oct. 14, 1943, in Carbondale, Pa. Joe attended the University of Scranton and the University of Pittsburgh, earning a Ph.D. in biochemistry. After research at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, he began neuroscience research at the Marine Biology Lab in Woods Hole, Mass.
Joe's research on traumatic brain injury at the Miami VA Hospital and the University of Miami was inspiring for him.
In his retirement, Joe loved teaching on the neuroscience of meditation at OLLI, CSUMB, and gave retreats on meditation.
Joe is survived by his wife, Judy Neary; his children, Suzanne Dolan and Robert Neary; and four grandchildren, whom he loved.
He was predeceased by his parents, Mary McDonough Neary and Joseph F. Neary.
Visitation will be Monday, Jan. 20, at the Paul Mortuary in Pacific Grove, California, from 4 to 5 p.m., followed by a vigil from 5 to 6. Funeral services will be held at St. Angela Merici Church, Lighthouse and 9th streets, Pacific Grove, on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's name may be made to . To sign Joe's guest book and leave messages for his family, please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 19, 2020