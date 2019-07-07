Home

Joseph W Sznyter Funeral Home
1101 Prospect Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-3713
Joseph T. Zadrusky Jr. Obituary
Joseph T. Zadrusky Jr., 77, of Scranton, died May 28 at Geisinger Community Medical Center after a brief illness.

Son of the late Joseph and Matilda Fabrewicz Zadrusky, Joe was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School. He was a lifelong member of St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Cathedral and the Polish Club.

He was employed as a driver for Greyhound Bus Co. for 20 years, and was the owner-operator of the Towanda-Monroeton Shipper Lifeline Railroad for 30 years before retirement in 2009.

He is survived by a niece and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his sister, Linda Zadrusky Schwing, on March 31.

As per his request, all services are private, with interment in St. Stanislaus Parish Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Sznyter Funeral Home, 1101 Prospect Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on July 7, 2019
