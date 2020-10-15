Home

Joseph Tatar Obituary

Joseph Tatar, 65, of Carbondale, died Oct. 8.

Born in Peckville, son of the late Joseph and Delores Miller Tatar, he had been employed for 25 years in the maintenance department at the Viewmont Mall.

He is survived by his sister, Laura Felker; and seven nieces.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Lisa Tatar.

The funeral will be Saturday at 1 p.m. from Parise Funeral Home, 89 Farview St., Carbondale. The viewing will begin at noon.

To share condolences with Joe's family, visit the funeral home website.


