Joseph Terpak Jr., 69, of Jermyn, died Thursday, Sept. 19, at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton. He was the husband of Mary (Vizzard) Terpak. They would have celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary on Oct. 17.
Joseph was born in Carbondale on March 30, 1950, a son of the late Joseph and Evelyn (Renczkowski) Terpak.
He was a member of St. John's Russian Orthodox Cathedral and served as its sexton for many years. He volunteered for all its fundraising activities and was always found in the kitchen cooking. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and gardening and loved to share his vegetables and canned goods with his family and friends. He was a retired employee of RCA and Thomson Electronics, working there for more than 28 years.
Also surviving are a daughter, Paulette and husband, Derek Mandichak, North Carolina; a son, Stephen Terpak and wife, Lori, Carbondale; a grandson, Joshua; and a great-granddaughter, Annabella Terpak; four brothers, John and wife, Diane Terpak, Vandling; Paul and wife, Marianne Terpak, Scott Twp.; Gregory and wife, Mary Terpak, Greenfield Twp.; and Nicholas Terpak, Jermyn; and several nieces and nephews.
Requiem services will be held Monday at 9:30 a.m. in St. John's Russian Orthodox Cathedral, Mayfield, with the Very Rev. Mitred Archpriest John Sorochka officiating. Interment, St. John's R.O. Cemetery, Mayfield.
Viewing will be held 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, at St. John's Russian Orthodox Cathedral in Mayfield.
Arrangements by the Ryczak-Harrison Funeral Home Inc., 901 Lackawanna Ave., Mayfield.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 21, 2019