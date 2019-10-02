|
|
Joseph Toth Sr., 99, of Peckville, died Monday evening surrounded by his family at Holy Family Residence, after a brief illness. His wife of 70 years was the former Flora Pazzaglia, who died Nov. 9, 2015.
Born in Jessup, he was the son of the late John and Mary Ritzco Toth. He attended Jessup schools and was employed as a miner and also worked at Billig Shoe Factory until his retirement.
He resided for most of his life in Peckville and was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Peckville.
He was a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who was very selfless and put everyone else's needs before his own. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of his life, and he enjoyed playing bingo and working in his garden where he shared all the fruits of his harvest with his family.
Surviving are a son, Joseph and wife, Eleanor, Dickson City; a daughter, Susan Kerecman and husband, Mark, Dickson City; three grandchildren, Amy Yurkanin, Marcus Kerecman and Tracy Cali; and seven great-grandchildren, Kyle, Isabella, Dylan, Cassidy, Alex, Jeremy and Tyler.
He was also preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
Visiting hours will be held Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup.
The funeral will be private at the request of the family. For online condolences, go to the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 2, 2019