Joseph V. Massara, 72, Wyoming, died Friday in the Kingston Health Care Center.



Born in Wilkes-Barre, the son of the late Frank and Anna Maria (Zurla) Massara, he was a graduate of Wyoming High School class of 1964 and Mansfield University. He served in the United States Army National Guard of West Pittston.



For many years, he operated the family store, Frank's Market of Wyoming, before purchasing the original Dairy Land in Mansfield. Joe was an entrepreneur in Tioga County, owning and operating various businesses. Before retirement, he owned and operated Superior Used Cars in Forty-Fort. He was a member of the Wyoming Cemetery Board, Elks Club and the Catholic Choral Society.



Joe was very proud of his accomplishments, one being backpacking through Europe.



Surviving are brothers, Frank N. Massara, Jensen Beach, Fla.; and Thomas Massara, Exeter; sister, Barabara Baldo and husband, Phil, Mansfield; nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at noon in Immaculate Conception Church of Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave.,West Pittston, with Monsignor John J. Sempa officiating. Interment will be in the Wyoming Cemetery.



Friends may call in the Immaculate Conception Church, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, from 11 to noon.



Arrangements are by the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.



For more information, or to send condolences, visit www.metcalfeshaver.com.





Published in Scranton Times on July 11, 2019