Joseph W. Kester

Joseph W. Kester Obituary

Joseph W. Kester, 44, a lifelong resident of Scranton, died Monday at home.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of Marion Mills Pehanich, Scranton, and the late John Kester Jr. He loved cooking and was a big Steelers fan. He was also a caring and loving son, brother, father, uncle and friend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Also surviving are his children, Miranda Chemchick, Scranton; Christian Pehanich, Scranton; and Levi Gustafson, Wisconsin; sisters, Lena Kujawski and husband, Dave, Scranton; and Betty Kester and husband, Mark, Scranton; brothers, John Kester III, Scranton; and Tony Holtslander, North Carolina; his stepfather, Richard Pehanich; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was also preceded in death by the love of his life, Holly Chemchick; his sidekick cousin, Bobby Kester; his best friend, Shannon Smith; and many of his friends.

Services were private at the convenience of the family and entrusted to the Corey Brian Strauch Funeral Home, 602 Birch St., Scranton.


