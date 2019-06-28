Joseph W. Novotka, 91, of the Lincoln Heights section of Taylor, died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family Wednesday at his home. His beloved wife, the former Helen Mokay, died Aug. 3, 2016, and, together, they were devoted to each other for 68 years.



Born in Taylor, son of the late Walter and Mary Polaschak Novotka, he was a 1946 graduate of Taylor High School, where his excellent athletic abilities in baseball, basketball and football set numerous records, which earned him great recognition and football scholarships, which he rejected to marry the love of his life. He taught himself carpentry and other skills to build his own home, starting with the foundation, to the very last finishing touches. Joe went on to build 95 homes and mentored many young carpenters. Prior to his retirement, Joe worked as a carpenter for the University of Scranton.



He was a parishioner of St. Ann's Basilica. In his younger years, he served his parish in many ways: an usher, building the stands for the parish picnic, ran bingos, served as PTA president for St. Ann School and, most noteworthy, built a baptismal font, which was used by the parish for many years.



Joe enjoyed gardening and canning his own produce, cooking, baking apple pies, fishing, golfing, bowling, playing with great-grandchildren and so many other things. Sundays were family time and reminiscing about the past. He was very creative, innovative, clever and capable of fixing anything. His quiet, yet witty, strong presence will be greatly missed by many. As Joe became homebound, his granddaughter, Joanna, became a tremendous help to him, along with daily visits from his children.



The Novotka family would like to express its deepest gratitude to Dr. Mark Lyons and the nurses and staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their support and care.



Also surviving are four daughters, Marsha Foy and husband, Tom, Justus; Marilyn K. Howells, Scranton; Joanne Connor and husband, James, Taylor; and Janice Novotka, Scranton; four sons, Joseph and wife, Maria, Frederick, Md.; Walter M. and wife, Jackie, Louisville, Ky.; Michael and wife, Peggy; and Ronald J. and wife, Sherry, all of Taylor; 19 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.



Three sisters, Helen Savitski, Rose Glomboski and Anna Voytko, and two brothers, Walter and Peter Chapla, also preceded him in death.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Ann's Basilica Parish, 1250 St. Ann's St., Scranton, PA 18504.



Family and friends are invited to attend Joe's funeral, which will begin Monday at 9:15 a.m. from the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in St. Ann's Basilica, 1251 St. Ann's Street, Scranton, PA 18504. Interment will be in St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Taylor.



Friends may call Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m.



Published in Scranton Times on June 28, 2019