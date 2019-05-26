Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph William Violini. View Sign Service Information August J. Haas Funeral Home, Inc. 202-204 Pittston Avenue Scranton , PA 18505 (570)-343-4064 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, St. Paul of the Cross Parish 1217 Prospect Ave. Scranton , PA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, St. Paul of the Cross Parish 1217 Prospect Ave. Scranton , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph William Violini, 92, Scranton, died Friday at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, where he had been a resident for nearly three years. His wife of over 67 years is the former Marie Barbini.



Born in Gubbio, Italy, on July 4, 1926, he came to the United States with his family when he was 4 years old, the son of the late Francesco and Esterina Cardoni Violini.



A lifelong resident of Scranton, Joseph graduated from Technical High School in 1944 before joining the United States Army during World War II. He was honorably discharged after the war with the rank of staff sergeant. He went on to graduate with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering in 1950 from Pennsylvania State University. He was executive vice-president with SG Mastriani Construction in Dunmore, and was also employed by GSGS&B in Clarks Summit.



During his lifetime, he enjoyed traveling the world with his beloved wife. Joseph was a golfing member of the Elmhurst Country Club and part of the Dante Bowling League and enjoyed both activities into his 80s.



The family would like to thank the dedicated staff of Clarks Summit Senior Living, Gino J. Merli Veterans Center and AseraCare Hospice, for Joseph's care.



Also surviving are three children, Linda Shafer and husband, William, Laflin; Lisa Brojack and husband, Paul, Lawton; and Frank Violini and wife, Eileen, Downingtown. He was the loving grandfather of six grandchildren, Joseph Shafer; Jared Shafer and wife, Hope; Paul and Sarah Brojack; John and Gia Violini; and a great-grandchild, Dillan Shafer. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, John Barbini; and several nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by his sister, Aldina Bartoli; and his brother, Oliver Violini.



The funeral will be Wednesday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, St. Paul of the Cross Parish, 1217 Prospect Ave., Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. Scott Sterow-ski, pastor. Entombment, private, in Italian-American Cemetery Mausoleum.



Friends may call at the church Wednesday from 9 to Mass time.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gino J. Merli Veterns Center, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.



To leave an online condolence, visit





Joseph William Violini, 92, Scranton, died Friday at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, where he had been a resident for nearly three years. His wife of over 67 years is the former Marie Barbini.Born in Gubbio, Italy, on July 4, 1926, he came to the United States with his family when he was 4 years old, the son of the late Francesco and Esterina Cardoni Violini.A lifelong resident of Scranton, Joseph graduated from Technical High School in 1944 before joining the United States Army during World War II. He was honorably discharged after the war with the rank of staff sergeant. He went on to graduate with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering in 1950 from Pennsylvania State University. He was executive vice-president with SG Mastriani Construction in Dunmore, and was also employed by GSGS&B in Clarks Summit.During his lifetime, he enjoyed traveling the world with his beloved wife. Joseph was a golfing member of the Elmhurst Country Club and part of the Dante Bowling League and enjoyed both activities into his 80s.The family would like to thank the dedicated staff of Clarks Summit Senior Living, Gino J. Merli Veterans Center and AseraCare Hospice, for Joseph's care.Also surviving are three children, Linda Shafer and husband, William, Laflin; Lisa Brojack and husband, Paul, Lawton; and Frank Violini and wife, Eileen, Downingtown. He was the loving grandfather of six grandchildren, Joseph Shafer; Jared Shafer and wife, Hope; Paul and Sarah Brojack; John and Gia Violini; and a great-grandchild, Dillan Shafer. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, John Barbini; and several nieces and nephews.He was also preceded in death by his sister, Aldina Bartoli; and his brother, Oliver Violini.The funeral will be Wednesday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, St. Paul of the Cross Parish, 1217 Prospect Ave., Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. Scott Sterow-ski, pastor. Entombment, private, in Italian-American Cemetery Mausoleum.Friends may call at the church Wednesday from 9 to Mass time.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gino J. Merli Veterns Center, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.To leave an online condolence, visit www.augusthaasfuneralhome.com Published in Scranton Times on May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close