Joseph (Joe) Wolensky, 93, of Trucksville, peacefully fell asleep in the Lord on Saturday, May 18, on Armed Forces Day, in the Hospice Unit of the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center.



Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday at Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston, followed by a Divine Liturgy at 10 in St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church (handicapped friendly), 70 Zerby Ave., Edwardsville.



Interment will follow at St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Dallas. Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. A Parastas service will be sung at 7:30 p.m. Rosary will be led by St. Vladimir's Church parishioners at 7:15.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the mortgage fund of St. Vladimir's Church, Edwardsville, Pa., in honor of Joseph.

